A-Plan to absorb Howden’s UK retail business

Howden’s acquisition of A-Plan, which it still awaiting approval from some European regulators, is moving forward with A-Plan set to take on the buyer’s UK retail operations and move forward with a series of acquisitions.

Carl Shuker, A-Plan CEO, told Insurance Age that the deal was moving forward positively and approvals should be concluded within a month.

The deal, announced last September, creates a group with GWP of £4bn.

Once complete, the plan is to roll Howden’s 100 plus UK retail