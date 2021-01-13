Biba reveals conference theme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has booked City Minister and Economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen as its first keynote speaker for its annual conference.

The body announced last year that the event would be virtual due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also forced to cancel its 2020 event which was set to be held in Manchester in May.

Programme

Lindsay Campbell, Biba Conference director said: “We are excited to bring you an amazing