Vizion takes broking director from Gallagher

Peter Robinson, formerly a board director of Stackhouse Poland, which was bought by Gallagher in 2019, has joined Vizion in order to head up the commercial business and take responsibility for its broking strategy.

Robinson previously oversaw the integration of Lucas Fettes into Stackhouse Poland.

Growth
John Sims, managing director of Vizion, commented: “What a coup for us to snag Peter! We want to exponentially grow our Commercial business and Peter is just the perfect person to lead that

