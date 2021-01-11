MVP broker buys three businesses

Heath Crawford and Foster (HCF) has completed on the purchase of ABA Insurance Services and Bradshaw Bennett (Lancashire) and exchanged contracts to purchase the clients and goodwill of a London broker which is due to complete shortly.

HCF is a commercial and personal insurance broker, based in Watford. The broker has a team of 18, including in house underwriters.

Focus

Paul Weinberg, managing director of HCF said: “It’s great news that these three businesses are joining the HCF family. They