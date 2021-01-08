Dan Wilkinson resigns from Partners& amid court case

Dan Wilkinson has resigned his director position at Partners&, Insurance Age has learned.

Wilkinson has been accused of grabbing a woman’s bottom and crotch over her clothes and is due to go to trial in February 2022.

Partners& CEO, Phil Barton, confirmed: “I can confirm that Dan tendered his resignation on 23 December, which we have accepted. Dan’s motive in taking this action is to protect the reputation of Partners& and to enable him to focus all his efforts on a robust defence of his