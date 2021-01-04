Brexit deal “no use” to brokers

On Christmas Eve the United Kingdom and the European Union dragged the Brexit deal over the line.

The news was overshadowed by the mutant variant of coronavirus sweeping the UK and, as experts pressed the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to act, he hailed the deal as: “A deal which if anything should allow our companies and our exporters to do even more business with our European friends.”

The British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) has analysed the document in detail.

CEO Steve White