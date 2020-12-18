Worry+Peace launches new platform

Worry+Peace has launched a new platform aimed at brokers, insurers and managing general agents.

The business stated that Choices is a simple and flexible combination of a rapid smart proposal form, rendering engine and a non-standard opportunity generation platform for providers.

It added that the platform allows brokers, insurers and MGAs to digitise any proposal forms or fact find process at a low cost.

The tool further offers two mutually exclusive use-cases: provider forms and lead forms