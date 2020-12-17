Q&A - Michael Rea
What insurance story has stood out for you in 2020 and why?
The biggest story of the year is definitely the sector’s response to Covid-19, in particular whether BI polices include cover.
What have you done to cope with Covid?
Kept busy, kept in touch with colleagues, focused on doing a great job for clients and made sure my wi-fi worked.
Who is the insurance star of 2020 and why?
Our team – they have done a magnificent job in servicing clients, demonstrating resilience in a tough year beyond
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA bares teeth on insurance product value as it launches thematic review
- Silence on rumoured Gallagher/Bollington deal
- Fresh sellers hit back and deny misleading Kingfisher
- BI test case Supreme Court judgment expected next year
- People Moves: 14 - 18 December 2020
- GRP buys digital commercial broker
- Lloyd’s and Parsyl launch insurance for distribution of Covid-19 vaccines