Q&A - Michael Rea

What insurance story has stood out for you in 2020 and why?

The biggest story of the year is definitely the sector’s response to Covid-19, in particular whether BI polices include cover.

What have you done to cope with Covid?

Kept busy, kept in touch with colleagues, focused on doing a great job for clients and made sure my wi-fi worked.

Who is the insurance star of 2020 and why?

Our team – they have done a magnificent job in servicing clients, demonstrating resilience in a tough year beyond