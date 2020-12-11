Biba launches young broker committee

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (biba) has launched its National Young Broker Committee.

This committee will comprise of the current Young Broker ambassadors but will take a more formal role by advising the main board on what current issues younger professionals are facing in the industry.

As part of Biba’s diversity and inclusion initiative the committee will be encouraged to take a lead on advising and counselling the Biba board, representing those in the industry that are 35 and