Broker Exchange: The former head of MI5 on crisis leadership

A focus on helping staff develop resilience to uncertainty is key to being an effective leader according to the former head of MI5, Eliza Manningham-Buller.

Manningham-Buller addressed delegates at the Insurance Age Broker Exchange on 4 December and discussed in a session titled ‘Creating an Adaptive Business Culture; Leadership and Management During a Crisis’.

She noted that in MI5 leaders must be “sure staff are ready to adapt rapidly to changes circumstances”.

Preparation

Manningham-Buller