Review of the year 2020
Tom Downey, CEO, Pen Underwriting
What insurance story has stood out for you in 2020 and why?
The hardening market. And the pace of that hardening – a new phenomenon for an entire generation of brokers and underwriters.
What have you done to cope with Covid?
Respond rapidly and with resilience, supporting our people to move to 100% remote working within a week, rolled out a safe return to office, and back out again, while staying connected and collaborative.
Who is the insurance star of
