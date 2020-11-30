News analysis: Never the same again?

The insurance sector has faced unprecedented challenges during 2020, as the Covid-19 crisis brought a host of issues for brokers and providers to tackle.

Insurance Age asked market experts how the pandemic, combined with the hardening market and Brexit, has impacted the UK insurance industry throughout 2020 and what lessons have been learned for the future.

Relationships

With home working becoming the norm and most meetings moving to a virtual setting, 2020 has taken a toll on relationship