Insurance Age

Aston Lark launches joint MGA venture

running together
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Aston Lark is has teamed up with managing general agent Spring Partners which has been created to invest in and create new MGAs.

Spring Partners is led by Jeremy Miles, CEO, and Russell Kilpatrick, chairman, and the venture has kicked off operations with the acquisition of Neon Sapphire Underwriting from Neon Holdings.

Capacity
Kilpatrick commented: “We are excited to be launching Spring Partners, aligning quality capacity with high grade underwriting professionals who are finely tuned to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. JM Glendinning management completes MBO backed by Synova Capital
  2. Video: The hardening market
  3. Blog: Coping with a hard market
  4. Aston Lark hits £500m GWP
  5. End of an era as Jon Newall leaves Lockyers
  6. Interview: Paul Trail
  7. JM Glendinning hits acquisition trail after MBO

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: