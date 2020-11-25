Aston Lark launches joint MGA venture

Aston Lark is has teamed up with managing general agent Spring Partners which has been created to invest in and create new MGAs.

Spring Partners is led by Jeremy Miles, CEO, and Russell Kilpatrick, chairman, and the venture has kicked off operations with the acquisition of Neon Sapphire Underwriting from Neon Holdings.

Capacity

Kilpatrick commented: “We are excited to be launching Spring Partners, aligning quality capacity with high grade underwriting professionals who are finely tuned to