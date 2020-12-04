Blog: The five unintended consequences of price-walking

In the 1970’s, US states began to require car passengers to wear seatbelts. Sounds sensible right?

Unfortunately, immediately following this law there were more accidents, and though people were less likely to be fatally injured in an incident, the new safety mechanism of a belt led to more people adopting risky driving behaviours.

Great (and vital) legislation, but who could have foreseen that particular consequence?

Dual pricing

In September, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) outlined