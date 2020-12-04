Insurance Age

Blog: The five unintended consequences of price-walking

Toby MacLachlan Ignite Insurance Systems
  • Toby MacLachlan
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

In the 1970’s, US states began to require car passengers to wear seatbelts. Sounds sensible right?

Unfortunately, immediately following this law there were more accidents, and though people were less likely to be fatally injured in an incident, the new safety mechanism of a belt led to more people adopting risky driving behaviours. 

Great (and vital) legislation, but who could have foreseen that particular consequence?

Dual pricing
In September, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) outlined

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Barbon Insurance Group bought by PIB
  2. Kingfisher hits Fresh sellers with allegations of deceit
  3. SME specialist Ballantyne Brokers launches
  4. Broker Exchange: Regulation deluge impacting some brokers’ survival chance
  5. ERS solidifies move into commercial with Lloyd’s deal
  6. Geo Underwriting moves into the captive market with latest acquisition
  7. Brunel Insurance Brokers buys Coventry broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: