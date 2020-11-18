Blog: Change the front page

At Biba we recognise the value of journalism and celebrate great insight, investigation and writing through our annual Journalist & Media Awards, rewarding particularly clarity and accuracy.

Part of our own protect and promote brokers’ role means responding speedily to media stories that focus on the minority of cases that go wrong or are thought to have gone wrong. We don’t aim to excuse we aim to explain and to educate.

And there lies the nub of the issue. There is a need to educate and a