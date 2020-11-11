Gallagher takes on former Scotland rugby international

Gallagher has appointed Nathan Hines as a business development manager with a focus on rugby clients.

Hines is taking over from former Saracens player, Hugh Vyvyan who is moving into a different business development director role, with a remit of developing Gallagher’s affinity relationships, including partnerships with Natwest, Lloyds Banking Group and RSM.

Former Sales Sharks’ star and British Lions lock, Hines played 77 times for Scotland and forged an excellent career at club level