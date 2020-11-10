MGA Qlaims launches quote and bind portal
Qlaims has today launched U-Quote, a universal online portal where any broker can generate a Qlaims loss recovery quote in under three minutes.
Qlaims detailed that brokers will be able to able to get a quote online 24/7, bind cover, and download and email documents instantly. Where a claim needs to be made, brokers’ clients will have the support of an FCA regulated loss adjuster to guide a quick, professional claims resolution to complex material damage and consequential business interruption
