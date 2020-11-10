Insurance Age

MGA Qlaims launches quote and bind portal

key technology
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Qlaims has today launched U-Quote, a universal online portal where any broker can generate a Qlaims loss recovery quote in under three minutes.

Qlaims detailed that brokers will be able to able to get a quote online 24/7, bind cover, and download and email documents instantly. Where a claim needs to be made, brokers’ clients will have the support of an FCA regulated loss adjuster to guide a quick, professional claims resolution to complex material damage and consequential business interruption

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Top 100: Your exclusive guide to the commercial UK market
  2. Top 100 2020 - Bandings
  3. Orient Express named as "main battleground" ahead of BI test case Supreme Court hearing
  4. Top 100 2020 - Welcome
  5. Top 100 2020 - £12m-£19.99m
  6. Broking success: Ian Pitt, general manager of Compare HGV
  7. Willis Towers Watson sells Miller

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: