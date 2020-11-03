Biba confirms virtual 2021 conference

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) will host an online conference and exhibition next year instead of heading to its Manchester base due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trade body said the theme for the 2021 virtual event would be Strengthening Resilience.

According to the organisation this represents the strength and determination of the insurance sector and indeed, the UK and will feature in much of the discussion at the online event.

It will take place on 12 and 13