James Hallam joins UNA Alliance

The UNA Alliance has added James Hallam Insurance Brokers as a new member.

UNA, which was founded in 1997, noted that it comprises a broad spectrum of broker partners, working to bring strength in numbers.

The network of independent brokers now has 13 members in total.

Reputation

UNA executive director, Tim Ryan, commented: “We’re proud to welcome James Hallam on board as our latest new members to UNA. James Hallam is an extremely well respected firm, with an established reputation and strong