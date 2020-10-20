GRP’s Marshall Wooldridge buys Yorkshire broker
Marshall Wooldridge, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has completed the acquisition of Messrs R F Broadley, a long-established Yorkshire-based commercial broker specialising in farm insurance.
R F Broadley, which was founded in 1928, is based in Masham and is owned and run by the vendors, husband and wife team David and Shirley Broadley.
Marshall Wooldridge’s managing director Geoff Kirk said the deal was a great next step in their continued drive for growth.
He added: “R F Broadley is a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Blog: The rising business case for electric fleets
- Blog: Black History Month and what it means for us.
- Gallagher takes Zurich's Nick Price
- Blog: The hardening high risk liability market and how brokers can help
- ERS appoints AIG's Peter Bilsby as group CEO
- Search underway for new RSA chairman - report
- Clear Group 2019 results highlight growth