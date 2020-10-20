GRP’s Marshall Wooldridge buys Yorkshire broker

Marshall Wooldridge, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP), has completed the acquisition of Messrs R F Broadley, a long-established Yorkshire-based commercial broker specialising in farm insurance.

R F Broadley, which was founded in 1928, is based in Masham and is owned and run by the vendors, husband and wife team David and Shirley Broadley.

Marshall Wooldridge’s managing director Geoff Kirk said the deal was a great next step in their continued drive for growth.

He added: “R F Broadley is a