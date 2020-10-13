Insurance Age

Bollington reports profit and turnover surge

arrows
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The broker also reported that profit-before-tax went up to £4.6m, an increase on the £3.1m filed in 2018.

Gross profit was £20.5m with administrative expenses hitting £15.9m. In 2018 gross profit was £13.5m and admin expenses were £10.4m.

Turnover was broken down into commercial, which contributed £11.9m, direct (£7.7m) and premium finance which created revenue of £3.9m.

CEO Paul Moors commented: “I am pleased with 2019. Consolidated numbers show organic revenue growth of 5% with particularly

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. Blog: Inside Markerstudy's Co-op deal
  2. Gallagher forced to take global systems offline
  3. Video: Broker service amid Covid-19
  4. UK insurance firm goes into administration
  5. Video: Cargo and Covid
  6. Verlingue UK reveals financial results for 2019
  7. Simon Cooter joins Modus

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: