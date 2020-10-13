Bollington reports profit and turnover surge

The broker also reported that profit-before-tax went up to £4.6m, an increase on the £3.1m filed in 2018.

Gross profit was £20.5m with administrative expenses hitting £15.9m. In 2018 gross profit was £13.5m and admin expenses were £10.4m.

Turnover was broken down into commercial, which contributed £11.9m, direct (£7.7m) and premium finance which created revenue of £3.9m.

CEO Paul Moors commented: “I am pleased with 2019. Consolidated numbers show organic revenue growth of 5% with particularly