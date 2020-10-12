Gallagher forced to take global systems offline

Gallagher was hit by a ransomware attack on its internal systems on 26 September.

The broker stated in an SEC filing that the incident affected a “limited portion of its internal systems”.

Following the detection of the attack it took all global systems offline.

Precautions

The SEC filing read: “We promptly took all of our global systems offline as a precautionary measure, initiated response protocols, launched an investigation, engaged the services of external cybersecurity and forensics