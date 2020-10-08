A-Plan makes first deal as part of Howden stable

A-Plan Group has announced that terms have been agreed to acquire Ingenie from Watchstone Group, subject to contract.

The deal is A-Plan’s first since being bought by Howden in a £700m deal which created a business with £4bn GWP and gives Howden a strong foothold in the regional space.

The broker detailed that the acquisition forms part of A-Plan’s strategic ambition to grow and diversify its technology capability, with Ingenie providing consumer insurance through data analytics, behavioural