A-Plan makes first deal as part of Howden stable
A-Plan Group has announced that terms have been agreed to acquire Ingenie from Watchstone Group, subject to contract.
The deal is A-Plan’s first since being bought by Howden in a £700m deal which created a business with £4bn GWP and gives Howden a strong foothold in the regional space.
The broker detailed that the acquisition forms part of A-Plan’s strategic ambition to grow and diversify its technology capability, with Ingenie providing consumer insurance through data analytics, behavioural
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Pressure groups’ fury at Supreme Court BI appeals
- Blog: The post-Covid landscape for broking? It’s too early to tell
- Video: Lorega addresses Covid-19 response
- GRP-hub Birrell Group buys commercial broker
- Blog: The claims lessons to learn from Covid-19
- A-Plan deal sees Howden become "new force" in regional broker space
- Covéa promotes James Gearey to personal lines head