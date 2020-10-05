Editor's letter - October 2020
Another busy month for the Insurance Age team and the broker sector. Unbelievably, this is the OCTOBER edition.
Despite the pandemic and working under a government that is seemingly incapable of predicting the rising of the sun each morning, brokers are continuing to succeed.
The future doesn’t exactly look rosy. Times are still uncertain and we’re still in the grip of Covid-19 – business as usual seems a long way off
We celebrate the industry in our UKBA special and find out exactly what
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Pressure groups’ fury at Supreme Court BI appeals
- Peach PI launches for broker market
- Profile: Friend or foe? We meet Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn
- Blog: The digital path forward and planning for the new normal
- Brokers on alert as FCA puts client money under the microscope
- Blog: Cyber insurance is now a necessity for SMEs
- Opinion: Vizion's John Sims on reforming the motor market