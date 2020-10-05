Editor's letter - October 2020

Another busy month for the Insurance Age team and the broker sector. Unbelievably, this is the OCTOBER edition.

Despite the pandemic and working under a government that is seemingly incapable of predicting the rising of the sun each morning, brokers are continuing to succeed.

The future doesn’t exactly look rosy. Times are still uncertain and we’re still in the grip of Covid-19 – business as usual seems a long way off

We celebrate the industry in our UKBA special and find out exactly what