Broker Littlenlarge bought by Verastar

Verastar has acquired Littlenlarge, a commercial property insurance broker specialising in buy-to-let and investment property portfolios.

Verastar first started providing insurance to its customers with the acquisition of The Insurance Octopus in 2016, which offers a range of solutions for small businesses from business interruption insurance to liability cover.

Specialist

According to Verastar, Littlenlarge now compliments the offer with its specialism in providing landlord and buildings