HG invests in Howden-owner Hyperion

HG has confirmed it is to make a long-term investment into Hyperion Group in a deal which values the broking business at $5bn (£3.9bn).

In conjunction with an additional debt raise and existing resources, the investment will provide Hyperion with up to $1.5bn to accelerate its growth with both selective acquisitions and investments in data and technology.

HG will join Hyperion as an aligned, long-term, growth partner alongside General Atlantic, which invested in Hyperion in 2013, and CDPQ