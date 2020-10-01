HG invests in Howden-owner Hyperion
HG has confirmed it is to make a long-term investment into Hyperion Group in a deal which values the broking business at $5bn (£3.9bn).
In conjunction with an additional debt raise and existing resources, the investment will provide Hyperion with up to $1.5bn to accelerate its growth with both selective acquisitions and investments in data and technology.
HG will join Hyperion as an aligned, long-term, growth partner alongside General Atlantic, which invested in Hyperion in 2013, and CDPQ
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Clear buys Brokerbility
- FCA and insurers apply to leapfrog appeals to Supreme Court in BI test case
- Clear CEO reveals next steps after "brilliant" Brokerbility deal
- CMA forces Ardonagh to u-turn on £26m Bennetts buy
- Ardonagh reports adjusted Ebitda of £99.9m
- Zego partners with Bravo Group to offer fleet product to networks members
- Howden acquires again to bolster position in PI market