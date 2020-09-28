Clear buys Brokerbility

Clear Group has purchased Brokerbility for an undisclosed sum in its largest deal to date.

The move takes Clear’s gross written premium up to £200m and includes Brokerbility’s BHIB and Churchill Insurance Consultants.

Brokerbility Group will be led by Ian Stutz, CEO and Ashwin Mistry will continue to champion the role of the independent broker as chairman of the 27 member strong Brokerbility Network.

Clear will lead the integration of the businesses with Mistry and Stutz joining the Clear