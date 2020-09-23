Shuker and Howden lift lid on A-Plan deal
The acquisition of A-Plan by Howden will create one of the largest UK brokers with a GWP of up to £4bn.
David Howden described the deal as “sustainable” and “long-term” and suggested that it would ensure another broker would “not become a casualty of private equity”.
Howden commented that the business is now of a scale to begin to challenge internationals such as Marsh beating off competition from challenger brokers.
“We also have an international footprint, who else has that reach?”
Shuker
