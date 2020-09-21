Staveley Head collapsed owing almost £10m

Administrator to Staveley Head, Duff & Phelps, has published a progress report highlighting that the business, which collapsed earlier this year, owed creditors around £10m.

Preferential creditors which include the 51 staff made redundant from the firm were owed £22,376.

Duff & Phelps reported there were enough funds for this to be paid.

In addition unsecured creditors were owed £9.8m. The administrator reported “sufficient realisations to enable a distribution to the unsecured creditors