Staveley Head collapsed owing almost £10m
Administrator to Staveley Head, Duff & Phelps, has published a progress report highlighting that the business, which collapsed earlier this year, owed creditors around £10m.
Preferential creditors which include the 51 staff made redundant from the firm were owed £22,376.
Duff & Phelps reported there were enough funds for this to be paid.
In addition unsecured creditors were owed £9.8m. The administrator reported “sufficient realisations to enable a distribution to the unsecured creditors
