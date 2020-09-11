Vantage reveals 130 job cuts as it rebrands as Kingfisher following restructure

Specialist insurance provider Vantage Holdings has been re-launched today as Kingfisher Holdings (Kingfisher), following a 12-month change and transformation programme.

The broking and underwriting business, which is focused on the UK specialist risk sector also outlined its development strategy based on both organic growth and acquisition.

Boast also revealed that Kingfisher is to sue the sellers of Fresh Insurance which was acquired by Vantage in 2018.

Insurance Age spoke exclusively to