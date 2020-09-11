Vantage reveals 130 job cuts as it rebrands as Kingfisher following restructure
Specialist insurance provider Vantage Holdings has been re-launched today as Kingfisher Holdings (Kingfisher), following a 12-month change and transformation programme.
The broking and underwriting business, which is focused on the UK specialist risk sector also outlined its development strategy based on both organic growth and acquisition.
Boast also revealed that Kingfisher is to sue the sellers of Fresh Insurance which was acquired by Vantage in 2018.
Insurance Age spoke exclusively to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news