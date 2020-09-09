Insurance Age

Who are the top 50 personal lines brokers?

  • Insurance Age staff
Check out the results of Insurance Age’s annual study into the top 50 brokers and providers in the personal lines market.

Insurance Age has launched the Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines supplement for 2020.

The brokers who participated reported a record collective gross written premium (GWP) of £6.1bn this year and an average GWP growth of 4%.

Analysis
The document also looks at commissions and fees and uncovers how many brokers have bought other businesses and how many have been purchased themselves.

This year’s supplement further includes analysis on how Covid-19 has impacted the UK personal lines sector.

In addition to the directory, the supplement features an analysis from John Needham and Bethanie Crayston of accountants and business advisers PKF.

Click here to see the Top 50 Brokers in Personal Lines supplement.  

