Lockton accused of forging insurance documents

International broker Lockton has been accused of forging insurance documents in a court filing.

The documents, submitted to the High Court this month, show that property investor Aubrey Weis alleged that Lockton employee or employees faked documents and an email from insurer Axa.

According to the filing Lockton acted as a broker for the Weis-owned Combined Property Control.

Documents
In the particulars of claim (PoC) Lockton is accused of changing an insurance certificate, two settlement

