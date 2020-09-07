Aon leads coalition on post-coronavirus ‘new normal’ ways of working

Aon has formed a coalition to develop key recommendations and guidelines on how companies can work, travel and convene in future, as society attempts to move towards the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The London Work, Travel & Convene Coalition, which holds its inaugural virtual meeting today (7 September), consists of large employers and other key organisations with a presence in the City of London or Canary Wharf including Accenture, Aviva, Clyde & Co, JLL, Legal & General and