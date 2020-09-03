UK Broker Awards: Tune in on Friday
The winners will be revealed from 12.00 on 11 September on the Insurance Age website.
The UK Broker Awards take place online on 11 September 2020.
Be sure to tune in at 12.00 to find out who the winners of the coveted trophies are.
This year the team is very pleased to say we had more entries than ever before.
The shortlist is below and can also be viewed here:
- Diversity & Inclusion Award – FSB Insurance Service, Lockyers, Shepherd Compello
- The Covid-19 Response Award – Brightside, Lockyers, Marsh Commercial, Ross Insurance Group, SEIB, Sutton Winson
- Marketing & Customer Engagement – Aon, Avanti, Tempcover, SEIB
- The Claims Team Award - Clegg Gifford, SEIB Insurance Brokers, Smart-Cover, Thomas Carroll
- The Customer Service Award – All Clear, Brightside, Caravanguard, FSB, SEIB, Tempcover
- The Start-Up Award – Coversure Castle Donington, FSB, GS London Markets (Mediguard), Raw Material Cover
- Training Award – Lifesure, Park Insurance, The Plan Group, PIB Insurance, TH March & Co, Tysers
- The Digital Broker Award - Arnold Clarke, Carrot Insurance, Smart Sure, Tempcover
- Schemes Broker of the Year - Bartlett Group, Darwin Clayton, Park Insurance Services, PJ Hayman, Towergate Insurance Brokers, Voyager Insurance Services
- Young Broker of the Year Award – Angus Carnegie-Brown - McGill & Partners, Freddie Trusselle - McGill & Partners, George Johnson - Aon, James Noble -MyFirstUK, Kieran Molloy – PIUA
- Personal Lines Broker of the Year – Assist Insurance Services, Atlanta Group, Caravanguard, Lifesure, Staysure, Vizion
- Commercial Lines Broker of the Year – Bartlett Group, Clear Insurance Management, Darwin Clayton, Digital Risks, FSB, GRP Group, Luker Rowe, PIB
Judges have also selected winners for Network of the Year, Achievement Award, Personality Award and Broker of the Year.
Please do join us to celebrate the successes of the UK broker sector in an unprecedented year.
