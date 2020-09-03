Turnover and profit slip for Arron Banks-owned Somerset Bridge

Somerset Bridge has recorded a profit slip for the full year 2019 according to documents posted to Companies House.

Turnover went down to £86.5m from £87.9 in 2019 and profit before tax dropped to £5.0m (2018: £6.4m).

The filing detailed that £67.4m of turnover was contributed from its broking operations while £19m came from its claims handling business. These figures were broadly in line with what it reported in 2018.

The document also showed that the highest paid director at the