In-depth - High net worth: Water torture

Escape of water claims can be very expensive, but convincing clients to install leak detection systems could save brokers and customers time, money and a lot of inconvenience. Sam Barrett writes

Escape of water is a major concern across household insurance, accounting for almost a third of all domestic property claims and costing insurers around £1.8m a day, according to the Association of British Insurers.

The nature of high net worth properties means it’s an even bigger headache for this part of the market. “A major escape of water claim can exceed £1m,” says Nina Nash, head of private clients at James Hallam Estates and Private Clients Division. “In just two hours, a burst pipe can easily cause as much damage as a major flood.”

Several factors pump up the expense. Contents are more expensive, with silk wallpaper, artworks and integrated wireless technology among the big-ticket items adding to the cost of claims. Even tracing a leak is costly when it involves ripping up, and replacing, an Italian marble floor, for example.

Alternative accommodation is another significant expense. As well as having to meet their expectations, policy limits are particularly generous. “Some policies give up to five years of alternative accommodation,” says Giles Greenfield, chief executive at Markham. “It’s rare this will be necessary for an escape of water claim, but they could be out of the property for at least six months and potentially more than 12.”

Sometimes, the existence of a second or third home, reduces the need to rehome a policyholder, but this can also push up the risk where these properties are left unoccupied. For instance, research by Home & Legacy found that occupancy was the single biggest risk factor, with claims costs 40% higher in August when people head off on their holidays.

Tackling the trickle

Technology is widely touted as the key to reducing claims costs, with solutions starting from simple sensors that monitor water flow and alert the homeowner through an app, to more sophisticated systems that use artificial intelligence to understand usage and shut down the water if it detects a problem.

Insurers are keen to push these solutions. As well as providing cover to meet the costs of installing leak detection systems following an escape of water claim, some are offering the cheaper systems for free to all policyholders. For instance, Hiscox has partnered with Leakbot and Horizon with Hive.

Opinion is divided on the value of the lower cost options. While some dismiss the cheaper systems that measure pressure as they won’t switch off the water or prevent a leak from a neighbouring apartment, Christopher Digby, associate director at Howden Private Office, says that even the simple devices are a valuable first step. “They’re really simple to install and get people used to this area of risk management,” he explains. “Once in place, a client will often be open to exploring more sophisticated systems.”

But even where they’re regarded as a valuable first step, John Sims, managing director of Vizion Insurance Brokers, says it can still be a struggle to give this technology away. “Unless someone’s had an escape of water claim and experienced the damage and disruption, they’re not afraid of water in the same way they’d be concerned about fire or theft,” he says. “There needs to be a major education piece, with the insurers supporting the brokers to increase take-up.”

Supporting clients through a claim Whether a client’s at home when water starts gushing through their ceiling or they return from a three week break to discover their home has been transformed into a giant paddling pool, it’s a time when a broker is invaluable. For Sarah Rutherford, senior claims handler for high net worth at Gallagher, it’s all about making the situation as stressfree as possible. “They’re busy, they don’t want to be dealing with the broker, the insurer and a variety of contractors,” she says. “Their account manager will speak to them at outset to determine how they’d like to be dealt with during the claim and we’ll be their one point of contact throughout.” As well as visiting them in their home to provide practical advice, the start of a claim is also when a broker can get a better understanding of their expectations. “We’ll find out what their priorities are so we can ensure any solution matches them,” says Victoria Sutton, associate director at Aston Lark. As an example, she worked with one client with a couple of dogs. As their needs had to be factored in when finding suitable alternative accommodation, the insurer ended up paying for them all to stay in the Four Seasons hotel for a couple of months. The pandemic has also highlighted the huge amount of support brokers provide to their clients during a claim. Rutherford says it was challenging. “During lockdown, people were frightened about letting anyone in to their homes,” she says. “To support them, we arranged virtual visits from loss adjusters and guided them through what they needed to do to stop the leak. We also spoke to them about how to stay safe when contractors came out, recommending they wore masks and opened windows to minimise the risk. We had to make it as simple and as safe as possible.”

Changing minds

Financial incentives could also help to increase take up, with many brokers wanting to see discounts where a client installs leak detection technology. Horizon uses a variation on this, waiving the excess if the policyholder has an escape of water loss after fitting its Hive leak sensor.

Nash would like to see insurers offering financial assistance to encourage more clients to install the systems, without the need to go through an escape of water claim first. She believes long-term agreements might help. “Agreeing a rate for three years would create more stability and give insurers greater confidence around making a contribution to more sophisticated water detection technology before a claim occurs.”

Timing can also help. Victoria Sutton, associate director at Aston Lark, says she works closely with another part of the business to promote leak detection systems. “Through Renovation Plan, which provides cover for major building work such as extensions, conversions and restoration, we talk to clients about considering leak detection systems. It’s the ideal time to install them but it can also be a prime time for a leak,” she adds.

Finding the right time to broach the topic can work, but with brokers reporting difficulties persuading clients to consider technology, there’s also a call for a more straightforward approach. Andy Reid, head of claims at Home & Legacy, explains: “We’re focusing on going back to basics with escape of water risk management. Getting a client to turn off the water at the stopcock when they go on their summer holiday can really help to minimise the damage. The technology is developing fast, and will become more commonplace, but it’s worth starting with some simple, risk management advice.”