In-depth - High net worth: Opportunities in a tough market

Rising rates, withdrawing providers and the Covid-19 crisis have hit the high net worth market, but customer service and clever use of technology could help brokers win and retain clients. Sam Barrett reports

The high net worth market is coming under pressure, with rates showing signs of hardening. But, while this is making it more difficult to place some risks, brokers are finding new ways to support their clients.

Issues around capacity are driving the change according to Andy Cunis, managing director of private clients at Gallagher. “Attritional losses from escape of water and fire claims have made some of the capacity books unprofitable, forcing some of the providers to withdraw,” he explains. “It’s not been such an issue over the last couple of years as the market was so soft but it’s starting to be felt.”

As well as the financial pain of some large claims in the high net worth market, Christopher Digby, associate director at Howden Private Office, says there have also been additional operating costs. “Insurers and brokers have seen increased operating costs as a result of changing regulatory requirements and Brexit projects. These additional costs all feed into rising rates.”

Taking the hit

But, rather than a blanket increase across the market, brokers are reporting a much more patchwork approach to rate rises. William Cooper, managing director at Stanhope Cooper, says he’s seeing renewal rates increasing by up to 10%. “It’s mainly on home insurance and where a client has had claims,” he adds.

How wealthy a client is can also affect the degree of pain they might experience at renewal, with the mid net worth market coming under the most pressure. Mark Pierce, operations director at Criterion Adjusters, says this is due to the difference between true, broker-led high net worth products and the more off-the-peg products that can be sold online in the mid net worth market. “Insurers see the high net worth market as a lucrative place to play and have been discreetly lowering the bar to allow more and more people to access these products,” he explains. “Unfortunately, this blurring of the lines has meant insurers are now feeling the pain as more losses have come through in the mid net worth market.”

Effects of the pandemic

Covid-19 has also affected the market. For starters, some risks have changed. As well as more claims for cancellation as travel restrictions come into play, household policies have also seen a marked shift away from theft and escape of water to accidental damage claims as people have been forced to stay at home.

Potential increased claims costs resulting from the pandemic could also feed into the hardening market, with Simon Aitken, director at Gauntlet, pointing at the business interruption test case as particularly important. “The judgement could affect some of the insurers in the high net worth market. This could potentially put further pressure on premiums.”

As well as affecting the insurance market, the pandemic has changed the way brokers deal with their clients. With this market very dependent on relationships and face-to-face meetings, brokers have had to adapt, with many reporting that they’ve spent more time talking to clients on the phone.

Lockdown has also given clients more time to think about their insurance needs. “A conversation about renewal that might have lasted 10 minutes before the pandemic, can now take 30 minutes,” says John Sims, managing director of Vizion Insurance Brokers. “Clients have got more time to think about their wine collection or the jewellery they’ve bought.”

In or out in high net worth New entries Brit: high and ultra-high net worth market, May 2020

high and ultra-high net worth market, May 2020 Munich Re Syndicate: joined Home & Legacy’s household underwriting panel, November 2019

joined Home Legacy’s household underwriting panel, November 2019 Lloyd’s Syndicate 2019: US high net worth market through AIG Private Client Group, May 2020 Exits MS Amlin: HNW household market, June 2018

household market, June 2018 Dual: HNW household market, January 2019

Value in a harder market

Having these types of conversations with clients will also prove beneficial as the market continues to harden. “It’s highlighted the importance of the right insurance over price,” explains Digby. “Our clients are more receptive to the advice we provide.”

While having more receptive clients will help, a harder market does require more legwork from brokers. Oliver Barton, divisional director in the private clients division at Aston Lark, says that being proactive is essential. “Clients want and expect options,” he says. “We need to educate them about why the market’s hardening and share options such as adding an excess, using an alternative market or considering more risk management solutions.”

As well as providing clients with more information to help them make choices around their cover, Aitken says it’s also essential that brokers really understand their clients’ plans and their attitudes to risk. “In a hard market, brokers need to be prepared to think outside the box and find a solution that suits the client,” he says.

As an example, he points to a client who’s had several claims over the last few years. While they would have had quotes from every market in the past, this year, only the existing market quoted. “We’re exploring risk management options with them as they’re comfortable with this,” he adds. “We’ll also make sure we oversupply the underwriters with information so they can fully understand the nature of the risk.”

Revolving doors

The state of the insurer market adds a further level of complexity. Changes in appetite mean several insurers have exited the market or refined their approach, while others have decided it’s the perfect time to step into the high net worth market.

Cunis says this can be challenging. “New entrants will often price aggressively to get volume, but the last thing we want is for them to discover they haven’t priced correctly and hike up the premiums a few years down the line,” he says. “We want consistency.”

Given this, new entrants always come under intense scrutiny, with brokers keen to see evidence of a long-term commitment to the market. A good example of this was Brit’s recent launch where, although a new venture for the insurer, brokers were confident about its credentials.

Nina Nash, head of private clients at James Hallam Estates and Private Clients Division, was one of those comfortable to sign up with them straightaway. “The wordings are good and they’ve got the right financial rating but, most importantly, they’ve got really credible people such as Tara Parchment and Alison Colver in place. Relationships are key in this market.”

While Brit’s entry will mean more options are available at the high net worth end of the market, Nash says there are still issues in the mid net worth market. “We’re not seeing big increases for good risks but there aren’t many players and no sign of any new entrants,” she explains. “We’re watching it closely as any exits or significant rate rises could mean clients having to choose between downgrading to standard cover or upgrading to a high net worth policy.”

Future market

The current state of the market is also likely to shape its future, with technology helping to alleviate some of the financial pain that both insurers and clients are experiencing.

In the mid net worth market, Sims would like to see more technology-led solutions, pointing to the likes of Azur and Archipelago, both of which invested heavily in this area. “We need slick solutions at the smaller end of the market,” he says. “If you’re dealing with a £1,000 case, technology is a must.”

Brokers also expect to see technology used more in risk management. Insurers are already pushing leak detection solutions to reduce the damage caused by escape of water and Cooper believes this technology-led approach will be broadened out to other risks. “I expect to see more sensors used to enable tracking on valuable items,” he explains. “This will help clients recover stolen property. It’s exciting: nobody wants the disruption of a loss.”

Whether removing some of the cost of placing business or limiting the losses a client may experience, technology has a key role to play in the high net worth market. However, as any broker who had to reshape their client communications during lockdown will testify, it remains a market that’s hugely dependent on personal relationships.