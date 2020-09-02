Headline makers - September 2020
The hottest stories from August on www.insuranceage.co.uk
RSA threatens 300 redundancies
Up to 300 RSA staff could face redundancy as the insurer seeks to further reduce running costs in its UK business and downsize its office footprint following increased remote working. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7520666
Co-op hits out at Unite over Markerstudy deal claims
Unite said the deal is a “betrayal” of the Co-op philosophy as trade union predicts 200 jobs at risk once deal goes
