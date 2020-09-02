Broking break: And finally September 2020
“Mabel is a four-month-old Boxer puppy, who loves ‘stealing’ our shoes and hiding them in the garden. But she’s not so keen on going outside when it’s raining”Charity corner
Allianz half way to target
The pandemic hasn’t stopped Allianz employees from raising money for charity partner Mind. Staff has taken on a number of fundraising activities, raising an impressive £500,000 for the mental health charity over 18 months.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected].co.uk
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- QBE group CEO exits after conduct investigation
- Tulsi Naidu exits as Zurich UK CEO
- Deadline extended for AA takeover talks
- Parliamentary call for Co-op to review Markerstudy deal
- Fenchurch Law unveils claims advocacy service for smaller and regional brokers
- Direct Insurance sues employee and broker Amicus over "unlawful competitive attack"
- Gallagher cans Capsicum Re brand