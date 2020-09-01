Top 50 2020 - Welcome

A big thank you to all the brokers who took the time to submit their data to what is a marathon piece of work. And, as ever, I’d remind you this is a snapshot of the market and not an exhaustive analysis.

The 2020 results show that personal lines brokers continue to be a resilient bunch. With income margins broadly stable alongside relatively benign movements in GWP, brokers have maintained (or even grown) their income. Generally, it seems that staff numbers have reduced in personal lines