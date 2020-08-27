Complete Cover and Mulsanne parent posts £41.7m loss
The parent company of broker Complete Cover Group and Hyperformance and insurer Mulsanne, Key Topco, has reported losses for 2018.
A document posted to Companies House highlighted a loss for the year of £41.7m, a deterioration on the £12m lost in 2017.
GWP slipped to £33.4m from £35.5m. Restructuring costs went down to £421,000 from £1.1m.
In the document directors blamed the losses on finance costs of £11.1m and an investment impairment loss of £20.8m.
The organisation said its adjusted
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news