Complete Cover and Mulsanne parent posts £41.7m loss

The parent company of broker Complete Cover Group and Hyperformance and insurer Mulsanne, Key Topco, has reported losses for 2018.

A document posted to Companies House highlighted a loss for the year of £41.7m, a deterioration on the £12m lost in 2017.

GWP slipped to £33.4m from £35.5m. Restructuring costs went down to £421,000 from £1.1m.

In the document directors blamed the losses on finance costs of £11.1m and an investment impairment loss of £20.8m.

The organisation said its adjusted