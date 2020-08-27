Shareholders approve $30bn Aon/WTW deal

Shareholders in Aon and Willis Towers Watson have voted in favour of all proposals to combine the two businesses.

The combination, which remains subject to customary regulatory and other closing conditions, is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Upon the closing of the combination, Willis Towers Watson shareholders will receive 1.08 Aon shares in exchange for each Willis Towers Watson share they held immediately prior to the closing.

“On behalf of Aon’s Board of Directors and