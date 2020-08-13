Biba hit by redundancies

Five employees, including head of corporate affairs, Andy Thornley, have been let go by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) as it makes redundancies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO Steve White commented: “Like many other businesses Biba has been impacted by Coronavirus. Over the last couple of years we had, in response to the needs of our members, increased the number of people working in the business and refocused some of our key activities.

“The pandemic has forced us to