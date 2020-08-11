Lycetts returns to profit in 2019

Lycetts Holdings has posted an increase in turnover and a return to profit for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The broker and financial adviser said in a statement that it had achieved a pre-tax profit of £1.29m in 2019, up from the pre-tax loss of £224,878 reported in 2018.

In addition, its turnover rose to £22.67m in 2019, compared to £21.60m in 2018 for the broker which is owned by Ecclesiastical.

According to a document filed on Companies House, Lycetts also posted an operating profit of