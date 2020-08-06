Bennett Christmas buys Sennet Insurance Services

Bennett Christmas has purchased Canterbury-based independent broker, Sennet Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

This is the third acquisition for the business this year and it marks the first anniversary of Bennett Christmas joining as an Ethos Broking Partner in August 2019.

Sennet Insurance Services is a specialist professional indemnity broker that was established in 1995. Robert Ward and David Kenyon-Vaughan have owned and run the business since 2003 and 2004 respectively and have