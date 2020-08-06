Insurance Age

WTW and Aon address five lawsuits amid deal transaction

Mergers and acquisitions
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Aon and WTW have commented on five legal proceedings which have been launched following the announcement of the takeover of WTW by Aon.

An SEC filing detailed that the complainants have claimed “allegedly false and misleading statements in the Definitive Proxy Statement; and against certain defendants under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act for alleged “control person” liability with respect to such allegedly false and misleading statements.”

They are also seeking an order enjoining the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. Grumpy Old Insurance Execs: Bunker, Cooter, Hanks and Smith on trading through a hard market
  2. RSA threatens 300 redundancies
  3. Co-op hits out at Unite over Markerstudy deal claims
  4. FCA threatens intervention over BI claim deductions
  5. Allianz hits almost £2bn in premium
  6. People Moves: Round-up 3 - 7 August 2020
  7. GRP buys seven business books from Aon

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: