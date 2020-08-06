Biba develops mental health service

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has entered in an agreement with Mental Health In Business (MHIB) to provide members with mental wellbeing support in a newly agreed facility.

The provision of the facility follows a period when many brokers began to recognise that mental health in the workplace is as important as physical health and safety.

Services

Biba explained that the arrangement gives members a discounted rate on a range of services from accomplished wellbeing trainers