Abbey and Autoline to merge into single brand

Two of Northern Ireland’s most established insurance brokers, Abbey Insurance and Autoline Insurance, have announced they are to unite under the new name AbbeyAutoline from 1 September 2020.

The brokers have both been part of the Prestige Insurance Holdings group since December 2018, when the parent of Abbey Insurance acquired Newry-based Autoline Insurance.

Julie Gibbons, managing director of the newly combined broking business, said: “The coming together of Abbey and Autoline heralds the