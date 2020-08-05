PIB buys Rigton Insurance

PIB Group has announced the acquisition of Rigton Insurance Services, a Leeds-based broker specialising in niche transport industry insurance. Established in 1974, Rigton offers bus and coach insurance, and schemes covering classic preserved bus, heritage and narrow gauge railways, as well as model retailers and manufacturers. PIB CEO Brendan McManus commented: “This is another exciting acquisition which further broadens our niche offering across PIB Group… Through PIB’s investment and support

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]