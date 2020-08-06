UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – Customer Service Award

In the run up to the 2020 UK Broker Awards Insurance Age is profiling all the shortlisted firms and individuals, with today’s focus the Customer Service Award.

The Customer Service Award celebrates the brokers that go the extra mile to make sure their clients are happy.

After reviewing some excellent entries, the judges decided on the following shortlist:

AllClear Insurance Services - For more than 20 years, AllClear has helped cover more than 3m policyholders, with customers across the UK